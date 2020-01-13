The Art of Baking

Bread baked in a traditional wood-fired oven is not the only thing that makes Hasthigiri special. Apart from being one of Sri Lanka’s oldest eateries, it is also helmed by a woman. Their bread is served in many fine dining restaurants including the prestigious Ministry of Crab, and even a few independent quick-service restaurants in Colombo.

Our video team went behind-the-scenes, training their lenses on the sometimes mesmerising art of baking bread, whilst also capturing the stories of the people who worl tirelessly to satisfy the bakery’s hungry patrons. The video went on to garner nearly 90,000 views and more than 700 shares.