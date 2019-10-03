Baraka - For A Life Full Of Goodness

As a brand which leans heavily on the rich heritage of ayurveda and its famed healing properties, it became important for Baraka to start emphasising its connections to nature. Armed with their gear, our photographers descended on the Baraka offices to conduct a photo shoot that would retain its timeless elegance for years to come. These photos later went through a process of creative photo manipulation, after which they were used for marketing activities of the brand, primarily on digital channels.