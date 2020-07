Dell decided to sponsor the Sri Lanka eSports Championship 2019, since it offered the brand a valuable opportunity to showcase its new G5 and G7 gaming laptops to a niche audience. In order to help the brand amplify its messaging, we helped put together a highlight reel of the tournament. The Dell gaming laptops which were used by the participants were also given prominence in the video, thus subtly building the association that Dell is the go-to laptop for gaming.