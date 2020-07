For N-able, a company with a larger than life founder at the helm, ordinary just doesn’t cut it.

When the need arose for a simple, yet elegant video that could encapsulate what N-able was all about (i.e. helping companies do better business), we knew right away what to do. Settling upon an animation format, we produced an explanatory video which not only got the job done, but also managed to exist in harmony with the creative and playful ethos of N-able itself.