Doing It The Harpo Way

Sri Lanka’s first proper DJ, Harpo Gunaratne has always had a passion for food, music, and hospitality. That is why he started Harpo’s, a chain of restaurants and pizza parlours in the early 2000s. Over time, Harpo’s restaurants went on to redefine nightlife in Colombo. We helped Harpo’s tell this story through a heartwarming video, through which we aimed to take patron down memory lane. We sought to capture Harpo in his element, and opted for a minimalistic style, in order to let Harpo’s natural charisma and storytelling ability enthrall viewers.