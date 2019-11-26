roar mediaroar studiosroar digital
CareersOur philosophyNewsroomContact us
back-icon

Doing It The Harpo Way

NOV 26, 2019

Sri Lanka’s first proper DJ, Harpo Gunaratne has always had a passion for food, music, and hospitality. That is why he started Harpo’s, a chain of restaurants and pizza parlours in the early 2000s. Over time, Harpo’s restaurants went on to redefine nightlife in Colombo. We helped Harpo’s tell this story through a heartwarming video, through which we aimed to take patron down memory lane. We sought to capture Harpo in his element, and opted for a minimalistic style, in order to let Harpo’s natural charisma and storytelling ability enthrall viewers.

Talk to us
Roar StudiosRoar Media
CareersOur philosophyNewsroomContact usPrivacyTerms

Copyright 2020 Roar Global. All Rights Reserved.

Built on Roar CMS v2