Storytelling has always been our passion, when Zam Gems (one of Sri Lanka’s top gem trading houses) asked us to tell theirs, we made sure it was a good one!

Through diligent planning and intricate storytelling, we helped tell the stories of Sri Lankan gems, which have captivated everyone from the best jewellers to Princess Diana. Language was no barrier, since today, the stories we told for Zam Gems are enjoyed in both English and Mandarin.