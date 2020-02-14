The Silver Lining In The Dark Cloud

Sri Lanka’s economy slowed down following the tragic Easter Sunday attacks. Many businesses had to lay off employees and faced numerous challenges staying afloat. In our brand new series ‘Inspired’, we told the story of how Barista, a local coffeehouse franchise, decided to stay positive and use the time to train and up skill their employees. Thanks to its farsightedness, Barista ended up winning the National Barista Championship and topping the LMD Customer Service Survey, thus successfully turning an obstacle into an opportunity.