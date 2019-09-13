Introducing Sach

Sach entered the hospitality industry with aims to harness the power of data using artificial intelligence in order to draw actionable business insights. Their first corporate video needed to capture every element of their story. The Roar Studios team worked on a script that struck a balance between simplicity and clarity of message, allowing any potential client to remember and recall Sach with ease. The video was structured to flow logically in a classic three-act style. The end result exceeded client expectations and garnered positive feedback even from Sach’s international clientele.