No Dorai: Dare to Surf

Star Cineplex in Bangladesh marked its foray into movie production with the premiere of ‘No Dorai’. The movie features the story of a young Bangladeshi girl who defies society's norms to become a surfer in Cox Bazar, a hamlet on the southeast coast of Bangladesh. The Roar Bangla team was entrusted the task of covering and promoting the event in a way that would do justice to the sheer importance and glamour of the event, which was held at Cox Bazar itself. Our event coverage was instrumental in making millions of Bangladeshis sit up and take notice of the movie, which went on to become a commercial success.