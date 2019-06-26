Isso - Prawn Crazy

As the digital agency of choice for Isso, a new specialty restaurant upending Colombo’s restaurant scene with its radical new approach to prawn-inspired dishes, we were instrumental in helping the restaurant popularise the opening of its flagship outlet in the heart of Colombo.

Having taken up the task of creating social media content for Isso, we created a range of graphics and videos highlighting new specialities such as an all day breakfast menu. We understand what it is like to be a startup with limited budgets, so we kept all content timely and topical, in order to achieve maximum virality.

Today, the Isso outlet in Colombo 03 is a much talked about dining spot, for all the right reasons.