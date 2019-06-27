roar mediaroar studiosroar digital
Raula - Grooming For The Modern Man

JUN 27, 2019

Raula (meaning beard in Sinhala) set up shop with a vision to provide the best grooming services to the discerning gentlemen, with a focus on attention to detail.

We habitually apply the same level of attention to detail in our line of work. This ethos was brought to Raula, when we visited their spaces to shoot a promo video to announce the opening of the salon. 

Aided by a dramatic look and colour palette, we told the story of a customer’s grooming journey, as facilitated by a master barber at Raula. From capturing the spritzes of mist to the careful threading of the eyebrows, we paid an unmatched level of attention to detail.

