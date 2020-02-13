Sleep Better, Live Better

AIA’s global #onemorehour campaign has been at the forefront of raising awareness on the importance of sleep for a healthy life. On behalf of the brand’s Sri Lankan office, our team conceptualised a video after taking into account local lifestyles and habits, peppered with tips from sleep experts on how to sleep better. The campaign was disseminated across our social media platforms and sparked positive conversations from lots of individuals, who admitted to sleeping less and sometimes even falling ill. Most importantly, this campaign was able to engage a lot of young, upwardly mobile professionals, who voiced their appreciation for AIA as a brand, for taking steps to help them live better.