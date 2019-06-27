Calcey - Taking Sri Lankan Software Global

For Calcey, a boutique software development firm based in Sri Lanka, competing with the biggest names in the business was child’s play. Being a smaller firm in size however, Calcey’s name did not get the same recognition as its larger peers.

In life as in business, zigging when you ought to zag, is not a bad thing as long as you do it for the right reasons. By focusing on Calcey’s unique culture of straight talk and delighting the customer, we helped them find their own distinct voice. Through carefully crafted videos, engaging thought leadership articles, and social media content that turned heads, we are steering the Calcey ship towards the island where all the other rockstar brands dwell, basking in the glory of their successful digital content strategies.

Click Here To View Blog.