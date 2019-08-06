The Magic Of Great Craftsmanship

As the master jewellers at long-standing jewellery house Swarnamahal completed work on their new collection, applause was in order.

When the time came to unveil the collection to the public, our photographers worked on the promotional campaign. We wanted to do justice to the tireless work put in by the jewellers. Our goal was to ensure that the photos we took on behalf of Swarnamahal, succeeded in showing off the simplicity and elegance of the new collection, whilst breaking free from the conventional norms of product photography in the jewellery industry. We also ensured that the overall look of the campaign remains timeless, and will never be a casualty of fleeting photography trends.