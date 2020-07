Venturing out into a harsh, unforgiving world full of unscrupulous characters is not something anyone dreams of doing.

The video we produced on behalf of Amana Bank PLC’s ‘OrphanCare’ project was an exercise in sensitive storytelling, and demanded that we impart a lot of finesse in order to tell a story that could drive donations towards the project. We married artful videography with thoughtful narratives to weave together a video that not only moves, but also inspires action.