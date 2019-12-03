roar mediaroar studiosroar digital
There Is No Place Like Home

DEC 3, 2019

Getting around late at night in Sri Lanka is not an easy task. The availability of public transport drops drastically and not everyone can afford a cab. As a result, most commuters are left with no choice but to wait on the streets hoping for a bus or train to arrive. We worked with PickMe to provide some commuters a free ride home, with the aim of raising awareness on how even a humble tuk ride is a luxury many of us take for granted. The video garnered extremely positive feedback, and helped netizens see PickMe as something more than just a simple ride hailing platform.

