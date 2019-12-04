Towards A Landmine-Free Sri Lanka

Years after the conclusion of a nearly 30 year long civil war, clearing of landmines continues deep in the Northern region of Sri Lanka. The German Embassy in Colombo along with international donors is working with communities in these former war zones to clear any remaining landmines. Our videographers visited these areas in order to documenting this noble cause. We created a heartmoving video which shed light on the seriousness of the issue at hand, and the stories behind the teams working tirelessly to clear landmines. Disseminated through owr own content platform, this video garnered lots of views and applause, thus educating viewers on something they very rarely hear about on the news.