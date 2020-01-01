roar mediaroar studiosroar digital
CareersOur philosophyNewsroomContact us
about
advertising
policies
dotted-parallax
details

Roar Media prides itself on producing original, refreshing, and inspiring stories which aims to capture the vibrancy of the South Asian region. Through thoughtful, well-crafted, and ethical narratives, we help people gain an appreciative understanding of the diverse, beautiful world and society that we live in.

Or download our mobile apps

dotted-parallax
About Us

Insightful.

Entertaining.

Credible.

Founded in 2014, we have stood steadfast in our belief in the time-tested value of good stories. Our platform and our reach has given us a voice that can bring about positive change and a better understanding of the region.

We like facts, but we also love the stories that emerge when we immerse ourselves in the varied communities that make up the region. We aim for content that always informs, sometimes inspires, and occasionally entertains. We currently produce high quality content in English, Sinhala, Tamil and Bengali.

Our Network

Our network spans four languages across six different sites.

In a nutshell

We are constantly evolving and finding new ways of telling stories. Below is Roar Media in a nut shell and a glimpse of some of our original content published in different languages

4

Languages

English, Sinhala, Tamil & Bengali

520

Million Video Views

Since 2014

130

Million Article Reads

Since 2014

15,000

Articles Published

Across South Asia

3,000

Videos Published

In varied formats

View all our content at

Contribute

Be A Part Of South Asia’s Biggest Content Revolution

If you’ve got a unique story to tell, here’s your chance to be a part of South Asia’s biggest content platform.

How to Contribute to Roar Media

Be a thought leader

Establish yourself as an authority in your field.

Get recognized

Get credit for the kind of stories that only you can tell.

Build a following

Build a dedicated audience for your content.

Spark conversation

Get people talking about things that matter.

Tell untold stories

Tell the kind of stories that mainstream media ignores.

Partners who work with us

Our unwavering commitment to our values has helped us tell unconventional stories in partnership with a large number of organisations

Want to become a partner?

Drop us a note and we will get in touch with you

Email us for general inquiries & copyright information
[email protected]
Roar StudiosRoar Media
CareersOur philosophyNewsroomContact usPrivacyTerms

Copyright 2020 Roar Global. All Rights Reserved.

Built on Roar CMS v2