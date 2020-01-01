roar mediaroar studiosroar digital
CareersOur philosophyNewsroomContact us
dotted-parallax
dotted-parallax

Contact Us

Office Location
Sri Lanka

367, R A De Mel Mawatha,
Colombo 03, Sri Lanka

Loading...
Singapore

60 Robinson Road #11-01,
Bank of East Asia Building
Singapore 068892

Loading...
Bangladesh

House: 1170 (6th Floor),
Road: 10, Avenue: 12,
Mirpur DOHS,
Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh.

Loading...
Get in Touch
get-in-touch

Get in touch with any of our publishing teams to explore content dissemination opportunities and partnerships.

[email protected]

Contact our sales team for all content creation, dissemination, and partnership requests.

[email protected]

Talk to our English editorial team to explore content partnership opportunities within Sri Lanka.

[email protected]

Talk to our Sinhala editorial team to explore content partnership opportunities within Sri Lanka.

[email protected]

Talk to our Tamil editorial team to explore content partnership opportunities within Sri Lanka.

[email protected]

Talk to our Bengali editorial team to explore content partnership opportunities within Bangladesh.

[email protected]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Our Partnerships team can help build a customised content plan, helping you to leverage on the reach of our platform.

details-icon

Our very own in-house digital content creation studio, adored by a multitude of brands.

[email protected]

Talk to us to create own-brand content which can be used across all your platforms and campaigns.

[email protected]

Our account managers are here to help you with any queries and issues you may encounter, at any time.

details-icon

Our team of content-focused designers and developers who can help your brand create innovative new digital experiences and platforms.

[email protected]

Contact us to discuss how we can help with your idea for a new website, app, or tech startup.

[email protected]

Our experienced engineers and designers will be happy to help you with anything at the intersection of content and technology.

details-icon

Roar Global is what we are known as, collectively.

[email protected]

Talk to us for career-related at Roar. Do note that we only consider applications received through the job board on our ‘Careers’ page.

[email protected]

Still got questions? Direct them all here.

Roar StudiosRoar Media
CareersOur philosophyNewsroomContact usPrivacyTerms

Copyright 2020 Roar Global. All Rights Reserved.

Built on Roar CMS v2